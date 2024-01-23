Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs success feeds Giants, Daniel Jones drama
Is it unfair to compare New York Giants QB Daniel Jones to Patrick Mahomes? Wide receiver Darius Slayton thinks so.
By Mark Powell
Patrick Mahomes success with the Kansas City Chiefs has set unrealistic expectations for the rest of the league. Mahomes has appeared in six straight AFC Championship Games to start his career, which most quarterbacks and franchises can only dream of.
On the opposite end of the spectrum are the likes of Daniel Jones, who has shown some flashes with the New York Giants but otherwise has disappointed as a first-round pick. Jones, who is now on a long-term contract, still faces questions as to whether or not he can be the franchise quarterback the Giants need.
Comparing Jones to Mahomes -- the latter of which has been in the league a big longer and also has a Hall-of-Fame coach and tight end at his disposal -- seems a bit unfair, and take a stretch of the imagination. No one is saying Mahomes is better than Jones. Yet, that hasn't stopped at least one fan from putting pen to paper.
Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton defends Daniel Jones from Patrick Mahomes comps
Mahomes is the best quarterback in football. Most players statistics, minus maybe the likes of Josh Allen who has also lost to the Chiefs three times in the last four postseasons, would not compare to his.
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was quick to point that out.
The Giants future at quarterback is murky. While they're committed to Jones long term, they also hold a high pick in this year's NFL Draft, which is loaded with QB talent. If they select one of the top passers, they also risk repeating the same mistakes they made with Jones -- the Giants need help at the skill positions and on the offensive line. Why would, say, Jayden Daniels perform any better than Jones without that help?
Slayton makes a wise observation in that no quarterback can expect to compare to Mahomes right now. However, that doesn't excuse Jones inept play at times since he's been drafted by New York.