Patrick Mahomes sends warning to NFL, Ravens after picking up first road playoff win
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the first road playoff game of his career in Buffalo. There's more where that came from.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won the first road playoff game of his career on Sunday night in Buffalo. Mahomes has a lot of respect for Bills Mafia, who he considers one of the best rival fanbases in the NFL. Despite being pelted with snowballs, Mahomes had nothing but kind words for the Bills and their fans.
Mahomes hadn't won a road postseason game in part because the Chiefs weren't in position to play in one. Kansas City has hosted the vast majority of its postseason matchups with Mahomes at the helm. In doing so, they've made six straight AFC Championship Games. In his playoff career, Mahomes has a 13-3 record, 4,561 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
"First off, this is a great environment, man. It really is," Mahomes told CBS' Tracy Wolfson on the field following the game. "But we did hear it all week about playing a road game, and we're here to prove a point and show that we can play anywhere."
Patrick Mahomes can't wait to win more road playoff games for Chiefs
Now that Mahomes has finally shut up an opposing fanbase in the playoffs, he wants more.
"I love being at Arrowhead," Mahomes said later at his press conference. "I love being at Arrowhead and playing in front of that crowd. But when you're on the road, it's you versus them. It's you versus everybody in the stadium, and you have to come together as a team and let guys do that. You saw that in the game today."
Kansas City will travel to Baltimore to take on the top-seeded Ravens and Lamar Jackson next weekend in the AFC Championship. There's been much talk this season about the Kansas City receiving corps, and how this group was arguably the worst Chiefs team Mahomes has played with since his first start six years ago.
Are we sure about that? And if so, it goes to show just how talented Mahomes is when the odds are stacked against him.