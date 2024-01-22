Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play next in the NFL Playoffs?
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advance to their sixth straight AFC Championship game. Who will they be facing?
By Lior Lampert
Every time the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the NFL Playoffs it makes for highly entertaining television and the 2023 AFC Divisional Round was no different.
With a chance to tie it up in the closing stages of the game, Bills kicker Tyler Bass was wide right on a 44-yard field goal attempt. The missed kick resulted in a turnover on downs which eventually led to the conclusion of the contest after the Chiefs picked up a game-sealing first down the very next possession.
This thrilling contest between the Bills and Chiefs was Kansas City’s first road playoff game of the Patrick Mahomes era. Mahomes and the team accepted the challenge, defeating the Bills 27-24 en route to clinching their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game appearance.
Mahomes completed 17 of his 23 pass attempts for 215 yards and two touchdowns, adding six carries for 19 yards through the ground. The No. 3-seeded Chiefs are now one game away from a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on their quest to defend their title from last season.
Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play next in the NFL Playoffs?
Now that Mahomes and the Chiefs got the monkey off their back of playing in a hostile road playoff environment such as the Bills Mafia at Highmark Stadium, they have an idea of what to expect when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to face MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
When will the Kansas City Chiefs play next?
Per ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs and Ravens are set to face off next Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. ET.
The winner of the Chiefs-Ravens showdown will play the winner of the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in this year’s Super Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders).