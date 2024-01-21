Super Bowl LVIII date, location and time: When is the Super Bowl in 2024?
We don't know who will be playing in this year's NFL Super Bowl, but we do know when and where the event will be.
By Lior Lampert
With the NFL Divisional Round set to conclude, the 2023 season will officially dwindle to four teams. Four franchises will remain and have an opportunity to reach Super Bowl LVIII (58). While we don’t know who is playing in the big game yet, we do know when and where the event is taking place.
Super Bowl LVIII date, location, and time: When is the Super Bowl in 2024?
This year, Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, Feb. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., ET and will be broadcast on CBS (as well as a family-friendly program on Nickelodeon).
Super Bowl LVIII date, location, and time: Where is the Super Bowl this year?
The most prominent American sporting event of the year will be at Allegiant Stadium (home of the Las Vegas Raiders) in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stadium address is 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118. 2024 will mark the first time Sin City is hosting the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII date, location, and time: Who is performing at the Super Bowl this year?
The Super Bowl has become equally popular for the live halftime performance as it has for the game. Performing the Super Bowl halftime show is a massive accomplishment for any artist(s). Usually, the NFL brings in some of the most recognized musicians to perform at halftime.
This year’s halftime show features Usher, one of the most famous R&B and pop artists of all time.