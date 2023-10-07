4 players on the Patriots roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The New England Patriots are a mess, and the roster isn't living up to expectations. With that in mind, there will be a few players who are in other uniforms before the end of this season.
By Nick Villano
1. Jalen Reagor - Wide Receiver
Did you know that former first-round pick Jalen Reagor (who the Eagles took one pick before Justin Jefferson) is on the New England Patriots now? He's on their practice squad after the Patriots signed him on August 31st. He joined them very late in training camp, and now he's trying to work his way onto the NFL team.
Reagor at some point will want to make the NFL roster, but that will only get harder as time goes on. Even if the Patriots trade Bourne like we suggested earlier, there's not really room for Reagor. Right now, the Patriots have Bourne, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Kayshon Boutte on the roster. They have Tre Nixon and Tyquan Thornton on the IR, and they will return eventually.
We don't think Reagor will make a stink, but it will just be a decision the team makes. It happens all the time with practice squad players. They come in and out sometimes during the season. Reagor seems like he's always going to be on the chopping block, and eventually it will come for him.
There could be some surprises that go from this roster. They could be hard sellers and everything that isn't bolted to Gillette Stadium could be out the door. For now, these are the pieces that make sense to wear another jersey by Week 10.