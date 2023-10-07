4 players on the Patriots roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The New England Patriots are a mess, and the roster isn't living up to expectations. With that in mind, there will be a few players who are in other uniforms before the end of this season.
By Nick Villano
2. Will Grier - Quarterback
Will Grier is one of the newest players on the Patriots roster. He arrived from the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad a few weeks ago. Now, he's the Patriots number three behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. After the Patriots benched Jones during last week's drubbing, the questions surrounding the quarterback position are as loud as ever. Everyone can get into the conversation, including Grier.
However, there's a better option on the Patriots roster. Malik Cunningham looked like a stud in the preseason. Yes, we know, it's the preseason. However, Cunningham had actual talent that translated. The Patriots are still trying to figure out the quarterback of the future. They seem to like Grier, but he's not the future.
The Patriots have to figure out who is the future. Jones is 25 years old. Zappe is 24 years old. Cunningham is a 25-year-old rookie. This is why adding a 28-year-old to the mix doesn't make a ton of sense if the Patriots are looking toward the future.
Unlike the others on this list, this is probably the one the Patriots outright cut. Grier is a third quarterback in this league. He's been given a chance to start, and it didn't go well. The Patriots will be forced to make a quarterback decision, which will lead to them moving on from Grier.