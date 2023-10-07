4 players on the Patriots roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The New England Patriots are a mess, and the roster isn't living up to expectations. With that in mind, there will be a few players who are in other uniforms before the end of this season.
By Nick Villano
3. Jabrill Peppers - Strong Safety
This one will hurt a little more, as the Patriots do like having Jabrill Peppers in the defense and special teams. He's become a leader, and Belichick had high praise since the offseason. This might be Peppers' best season as a pro. This is a former first-round pick that had high hopes coming out of the University of Michigan. The Patriots are getting everything out of this jack of all trades.
Yet, the Patriots have to be realistic. Peppers is a playoff-type player. The Patriots are never going to make the playoffs with him on the roster. It's just a fact. This could be a complete teardown situation. Peppers could get the Patriots a decent draft pick in the trade market. He has the unique ability to fit quickly into new defenses. Teams will value that.
Peppers is still just 28 years old. He's young enough to have another five good years in the NFL. Maybe the Patriots talk themselves into keeping him for those five years.
When it comes to defensive pieces, Peppers might be the most valuable on the open market the Patriots are willing to trade. Obviously, a player like Christian Gonzalez or Christian Barmore could get more, but the Patriots are holding onto them. Matthew Judon would get them more, but he's hurt right now. Peppers is the best piece to get a decent pick in next year's draft.