4 players on the Patriots roster who won't make it to the end of the 2024 NFL season
The New England Patriots are a mess, and the roster isn't living up to expectations. With that in mind, there will be a few players who are in other uniforms before the end of this season.
By Nick Villano
The New England Patriots are in an awkward position that this franchise isn't used to. This looks like one of the worst teams in the NFL. While many had lower expectations for the Patriots coming into the season, nobody thought it would go this bad. So far, the Patriots have one win. It was against a Jets team that was trying to build a new offense on the fly around Zach Wilson.
After last week's embarrassment at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, the Patriots need to take a hard look in the mirror. If this team is as bad as its record and its play says, they need to sell. This team hasn't sold in the traditional sense since Tom Brady became the starter in 2001. If things don't turn around incredibly quickly, the Patriots will have hard decisions to make.
That includes an active trade deadline and possibly outright cutting players who no longer fit and might fit somewhere else. There are some complications here. Bill Belichick might be fighting for his job. It's wild to think about a six-time Super Bowl winner on the hot seat, but it's true. That could have them making extreme moves to save the season (like, say, trading for a disgruntled J.C. Jackson). Still, there are some current Patriots who will become former Patriots before Christmas.
4. Kendrick Bourne - Wide Receiver
Kendrick Bourne has had such a strange career in New England. After the spending spree that was the 2021 offseason, Bourne looked like the best move the team made. He had a career-high 55 completions and 800 yards in his first year in New England. Since then, it's been a disaster.
Last season, Bourne was seemingly in Matt Patricia's doghouse the entire season. He wasn't getting deep targets. The offense seemed to treat him like a fourth or fifth receiver. He finished the season with worse numbers everywhere. The big plays weren't there. His place in the offense was replaced. Also, Mac Jones regressed.
This season, Bourne looks better, but he still isn't the guy from the first year in New England. Jones regressed again this season, and he can't physically get the ball downfield to Bourne, even if he's open. The Patriots should find a team for Bourne where he actually fits. A team would trade for him, and the Patriots can start to recoup assets.