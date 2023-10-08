3 Patriots who should be fired or benched for Week 5 embarrassment
The Patriots got blown out 34-0 in Week 5's loss to the Saints. Here are the people to blame.
By Kristen Wong
The Patriots have to bench Mac Jones
Speaking of Bill Belichick's issues, he has not gotten the best out of quarterback Mac Jones. That much was shown when Jones got benched during the third quarter and gave way to Bailey Zappe.
Jones went 12-of-22 for 110 yards and threw no touchdowns against two interceptions.
Sunday marked the fourth pick-6 Jones has thrown at Gillette Stadium. For comparison, Tom Brady has thrown four pick-sixes at Gillette Stadium n his entire career. And the one Jones threw today just.... made no sense. He faced heavy pressure and instead of just taking the sack, he threw it right into the hands of Saints' Tyrann Mathieu.
Had Jones shown some promise in his early starts, he would not be on this list. But this is the second consecutive game he's been benched mid-game, and one has to wonder whether it would do the Pats good to sit him for at least a short stretch.
After two ugly years, this year looks to be the ugliest of his career. Bench him, and try something new.