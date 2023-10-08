3 Patriots who should be fired or benched for Week 5 embarrassment
The Patriots got blown out 34-0 in Week 5's loss to the Saints. Here are the people to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Bill O'Brien isn't the OC Patriots fans thought he would be
If Bill Belichick is getting warm on the hot seat, so is offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, the guy Belichick hired this past summer to theoretically turn the Pats' offense around.
Serving as an upgrade from Matt Patricia isn't saying much. The Patriots had a whole offseason to figure out its kinks, and what do they have to show for it? One offensive touchdown in the last three games. 16 offensive points in that span. A running game and passing game that looks anemic week after week and no improvement in sight.
O'Brien deserves his flowers for his 2011 stint in New England in which he helped the team develop into one of the most efficient offenses in the league, ranking second and third in yards and points per game. (Yes, Brady had a hand in that).
Now, more than a decade later, it's just not working. O'Brien hasn't managed to make Mac Jones look anything near a starting-caliber quarterback, and it may be time to officially call time on the O'Brien reunion. The Patriots' organization, long resistant to change, may be forced to look at it in the face this season.