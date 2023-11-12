Patriots final failed trick play made Bill Belichick question life itself
The New England Patriots called a fake spike on their final drive which ended predictably. Bill Belichick was not thrilled.
By Mark Powell
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat, despite his many accolades in two decades as head coach. Belichick is arguably the best head coach of all time, and has coached the best quarterback of all time, which makes the Patriots current predicament all the more frustrating.
New England has had enough of the poor play from former first-round selection Mac Jones. In fact, Belichick pulled Jones in the final minutes of a close loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Bailey Zappe played that final drive, and with the Pats needing to stop the clock, Bill O'Brien instead called a fake spike with his young QB which went predictably bad.
Zappe faked a spike, hoping to catch the Colts off guard. Instead, Indianapolis was ready and Zappe threw the ball into double coverage. Belichick, in perhaps his last stand at Patriots head coach, did not respond well.
Belichick, rightly, was frustrated. Mac Jones threw one of the worst interceptions of his career to even put the Patriots in a situation where they felt they needed to play Zappe. Jones will go down as one of the worst draft picks of the Belichick era barring a surprising turnaround.
Will the New England Patriots fire Bill Belichick?
Moving on from one of the best coaches ever is no easy task. Belichick's coaching tree has not performed well elsewhere, so there is no easy replacement in tow unless the Patriots prefer to allow Jerod Mayo to take the reins.
Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Kraft would consider moving on from Belichick were another team to show interest and offer compensation. However, given he just signed a contract extension in New England, the most likely result remains removing Belichick from GM duties, or at the very least giving him help in that department.