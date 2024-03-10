4 big-name free agents for Patriots to avoid like the plague
The Patriots need to start a significant rebuild this offseason. Overpaying one of these four free agents would set New England back at a crucial time in their roster development.
3. Patriots need a wideout, but not Darnell Mooney
It's obvious that the Patriots need to supply whoever plays quarterback for them with more weapons. The roster is entirely devoid of anyone resembling a No. 1 wide receiver. Kendrick Bourne's impending free agency only weakens the team's potential options on paper.
Darnell Mooney happens to be one of the best young wide receivers heading to the open market. He was a reasonable weapon for the Bears last season despite Chicago's challenges at the quarterback position. He has the speed to threaten opposing secondaries over the top and still has some development left to do at the age of 25.
The scarcity of wide receiver talent hitting free agency is going to permit Mooney to command a sizable, multi-year contract. The Patriots should only hand out that kind of contract to a clear-cut No. 1 option. Mooney is an above average No. 2 option but would be overstretched as a team's primary target on the outside.
Mooney is going to get paid this offseason with the expectation that he can blossom into a reasonable primary option. The Patriots aren't in a position to take that gamble on a player who doesn't possess star potential. He's the wrong sort of player for New England to acquire in the coming weeks.