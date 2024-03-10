4 big-name free agents for Patriots to avoid like the plague
The Patriots need to start a significant rebuild this offseason. Overpaying one of these four free agents would set New England back at a crucial time in their roster development.
2. Michael Pittman Jr. is out of the Patriots price range
Michael Pittman Jr. is another wideout who is hitting the free agent market at the perfect time to land a monster deal. Unlike Mooney, he has already occupied the No. 1 wide receiver spot at the pro level. That doesn't mean the Patriots should commit to him as the pass-catcher who can unlock their aerial attack.
Pittman was actually miscast as the top option in Indianapolis. He's a classic tweener between the No. 1 and No. 2 spot. His lack of top-end speed prevents him from really threatening opposing secondaries over the top. The former Southern Cal's size and catch radius helps him make up for that weakness but it doesn't completely transform him into the star many scouts thought he'd become.
Teams shopping for an upgrade at their No. 2 receiver spot should be all over Pittman the minute the free agency period begins. The Colts desperately want to retain their homegrown player but it's conceivable they could be outbid. It's also possible that will be looking for an offense that puts him under less pressure on a per snap basis.
It's easy to envision a scenario where New England's new regime wants to build around a young wideout like Pittman. It's a temptation the front office must avoid. There are several wideouts available in this year's draft class who offer the sort of elite upside the Patriots need to find to unlock their offense. Pittman just doesn't have enough juice to justify the type of contract he's going to land.