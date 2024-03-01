NFL Rumors: 4 Michael Pittman Jr. landing spots if Colts let him walk
Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. would be a hot commodity if he were to hit the open market, and several teams would be willing to open their checkbooks to add him and upgrade their offenses
No. 3: Detroit Lions
Fresh off an NFC Championship loss where they squandered a double-digit lead in the second half, the Detroit Lions would be astute to pursue Indianapolis Colts free agent wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. The painful lesson from the championship game underscores the need for offensive and defensive reinforcements, and Pittman presents an attractive solution to one side.
Being paired with Amon-Ra St. Brown provides a former college connection and also provides depth for an offense that was formidable last season and could be looking to take the next step. Adding Michael Pittman Jr. to the Lions' receiving corps not only enhances their offensive capabilities but also allows for a strategic shift in focus during the draft.
By securing a proven playmaker in free agency, the Lions can redirect their attention and resources toward bolstering their defense in the draft, specifically the cornerback position. Pittman's impact on the offense could be the missing piece that propels the Lions to greater heights and solidifies them as strong contenders for the Super Bowl.