NFL Rumors: 4 Michael Pittman Jr. landing spots if Colts let him walk
Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. would be a hot commodity if he were to hit the open market, and several teams would be willing to open their checkbooks to add him and upgrade their offenses
No. 4: Baltimore Ravens
After their AFC championship loss where the offense struggled in the second half. Michael Pittman Jr.'s skill set and performance make him an ideal target for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson would certainly like another weapon to work with outside of Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, but no one stepped up. That won't be the case with Pittman.
As good as the Ravens' defense was in holding Patrick Mahomes in check in the second half, it was the offense that ultimately led to the downfall of the team, allowing KC to win on the road and get back to the Super Bowl. If Jackson is to ever achieve the heights that he so desperately desires, he's going to need more help and have the offense tailored for it.
A run-heavy offense might thrive in the regular season, but come playoff time, the great ones need to step up and their pass catchers also have to do the same. This strategic move could be the missing piece that propels the Ravens back to the conference championship game and finish what they started last season.