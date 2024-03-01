NFL Rumors: 4 Michael Pittman Jr. landing spots if Colts let him walk
Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. would be a hot commodity if he were to hit the open market, and several teams would be willing to open their checkbooks to add him and upgrade their offenses
No. 2: Chicago Bears
For some reason, wide receivers tend to struggle in Chicago, maybe because of the obsession with running the ball like it is the 1920's. Having gotten that out of the way, the Chicago Bears would make a strategic move by pursuing free agent wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as a No. 2 to DJ Moore. It would take more stress off Pittman's game and allow him to thrive further.
Pairing Pittman with Moore would create a formidable duo that could stretch defenses and provide a reliable target for a developing quarterback, whether it be Justin Fields, Caleb Williams, or whomever Chicago rolls with into next year as a signal caller. Pittman's physicality and red-zone prowess would complement Moore's agility and playmaking, giving the Bears a well-rounded receiving tandem.
Chemistry goes a long way in being able to fast-track offensive development. Adding MPJ would help the Bears become a more potent/ versatile team, while also modernizing from a team bent on running the ball and instead opening up to the 21st century and deciding to throw the ball instead. At this point, the Bears have nowhere to go but up, so why not go after someone who helps the trajectory?