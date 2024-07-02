Patriots lock in key piece of defense on new contract extension
By Kinnu Singh
The New England Patriots are under a new regime for the first time since the beginning of the millennium. The Patriots were synonymous with legendary coach Bill Belichick during his 24 years as the head coach of the team. New England is now under the command of first-time head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf.
Both of the team's leading figures lack experience in their current roles and will undoubtedly make mistakes they'll have to learn from. Although Belichick's run came to an unceremonious end, his fingerprints remain all over the roster, which gives Wolf and Mayo a solid base to build from.
Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai is one of the remaining remnants of Belichick's reign. Tavai was originally selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, but he signed with New England during the 2021 offseason and immediately found a home.
Patriots sign unheralded linebacker to a three-year deal
Tavai signed a three-year contract extension with the Patriots on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The deal has a base value of $15 million but can be worth up to $21 million.
Tavai is the type of player that is often found on championship rosters. He isn't a household name, but he's a foundational piece that provides consistent production on the plays that don't make it onto highlight reels. In 2023, Tavai tied for second on the team in tackles for one of the NFL's top-rated defenses. The 27-year-old linebacker put together the best season of his career in 16 starts, compiling 110 combined tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, five passes defended, four quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
The extension is Tavai's second extension with New England. He was waived by the Lions after two quiet seasons as a middle linebacker. He signed to the Patriots practice squad before the 2021 regular season and earned a roster spot in October. Tavai thrived in a more versatile role that moved him around the formation. The following offseason, he agreed to a two-year, $4.4 contract extension.
Tavai still had a year left on his contract, but — unlike the Dallas Cowboys — the Patriots were wise enough to lock him up before he could hit free agency next offseason. Take notes, Jerry Jones.
New England still has approximately $40 million in salary cap space.