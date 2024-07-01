Cowboys expecting the worst for CeeDee Lamb without a new contract
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys are embroiled in contract negotiations with a trio of superstars — quarterback Dak Prescott, linebacker Micah Parsons, and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb — who are all vital parts of the current Dallas team. So far, Cowboys owner has kept his hands in his pockets.
In what is shaping out to be an interesting case study, all three Cowboys players have taken different approaches to negotiations with varying amounts of leverage.
Prescott, who cannot be franchise tagged and will be a free agent next offseason, has participated in every stage of the team's offseason training program. Parsons, who still has two years left on his deal, skipped voluntary organized team activities but reported to mandatory minicamp in time to avoid any fines. Lamb, who is entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, has opted against reporting to the Cowboys offseason program entirely.
Of the three, Lamb appears to be the most urgent deal for Dallas to work out.
CeeDee Lamb not expected to report to Cowboys training camp
Lamb is not expected to report to training camp if he does not have a contract extension by then, according to Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News.
“I have no problems, no lack of confidence of our best being ready,” head coach Mike McCarthy said of Lamb’s potential absence.
The Cowboys are entering a dead period of the offseason, which gives them time to work out a deal with Lamb before the Cowboys begin training camp on July 25 in Oxnard, California.
Lamb has put his money where his mouth is by skipping mandatory minicamp, which earned him more than $100,000 in fines. Those fines will continue to accrue if Lamb misses training camp. Players on veteran contracts are fined $50,000 per day for training camp absences. Players on rookie contracts are subject to a daily fine of $40,000. For players playing under a fifth-year option, there is an additional fine of one week’s base salary for each preseason game absence.
It's a small price to pay in an offseason that reshaped the top of the wide receiver market, however.
Lamb is due approximately $17.9 million in 2024 under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, which is significantly below the $30 million per year he could command with a new deal. Three wideouts — Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson ($35 million), Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) — eclipsed that figure this offseason.
Lamb’s contract extension will be exponentially more expensive after his first-team All-Pro season in 2023. Lamb notched a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in the regular season. The production is hardly a surprise — Lamb has set new career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns every year of his career.
Holding out from camp has proven to be an effective method in the past. Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped training camp while negotiating for a long-term contract last offseason. He held out until after the first regular season game, at which point he agreed to a temporary one-year deal to last through the season. This offseason, Jones became the highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.
It doesn't always go well, however. Cowboys guard Zack Martin said holding out during the early stages of training camp last offseason affected his performance on the field in 2023.