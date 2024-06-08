Cowboys All-Pro has word of warning for stars like CeeDee Lamb who might hold out
By Kinnu Singh
NFL players rarely have much leverage while negotiating for long-term security or increased salary in the form of a new contract.
Holdouts have commonly been used as a bargaining tactic. Players seeking new contracts don’t report to mandatory offseason workouts, training camp, or even regular season games. The absence of a superstar player can bring on-field challenges and off-field distractions, which puts pressure on teams to surrender to the player’s contractual demands.
The Dallas Cowboys currently have a trio of superstars who are all due for contract extensions. As quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and linebacker Micah Parsons attempt to secure long-term deals, they’ll need to navigate negotiations carefully.
Prescott has participated in every stage of the team’s offseason training program. Parsons skipped the voluntary organized team activities, but reported to mandatory minicamp in order to avoid any fines. Lamb, meanwhile, has been noticeably absent from the Cowboys mandatory minicamp.
Lamb is currently set to play next season on his fifth-year option, which will earn him $17.9 million in 2024.
While holdouts can prove to be an effective negotiation tactic, they have often carried performance-related consequences. Many players have struggled to return to form after their holdouts. Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell both experienced drastic dips in productivity after holding out.
Zack Martin issues warning amid CeeDee Lamb’s holdout
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa confessed to the negative effects of his holdout last season. During the season, Bosa said the holdout adversely affected him “a little bit” and kept him from being “locked in” with the usual rhythm of his game.
Cowboys left guard Zack Martin echoed a similar sentiment after the Cowboys’ minicamp practice on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t agree more with [Bosa’s] statement,” Martin said. “I’ve had a couple years — obviously, last year with the contract and a couple other years with some injury stuff I was dealing with during training camp — where you really don’t get those reps. It’s hard to explain, but it kind of feels like you’re always playing catch up.”
Martin held out of training camp last year in order to secure compensation that was more reflective of his status as one of the best guards in the NFL. He missed three weeks of training camp before the Cowboys added an additional $8.5 million across the next two seasons on his contract.
“I felt like last year, you roll in a couple weeks before the season, and you’re just trying to play catch up,” Martin said. “‘I need to get in the right conditioning shape, I need to get work with the guys I’m playing next to.’ I’m very excited to be able to go to training camp this year and get in my rhythm before the season starts.”
The 34-year-old earned his ninth Pro Bowl and seventh first-team All-Pro selection in 2023, but he wasn’t satisfied with his performance.
“I don’t think I played honestly up to my standard last year, really,” Martin said. “That’s another reason why I want to finish this year strong is I think I can play at a high level still. I think I may have come up a little bit short last year. I’ve got a little chip on my shoulder to get back to that consistent, kind of dominant player that I’ve been.”
Holdouts have mostly become a relic of the past since the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2020. Sanctions for holdouts existed before 2020, but there was an unspoken understanding that teams would waive any financial penalties as a sign of good faith once a contract was finalized.
Under the new CBA, team owners ensured that the fines are no longer forgivable, except for players on rookie contracts. Players on veteran contracts are fined $50,000 per day for training camp absences. Players on rookie contracts are subject to a daily fine of $40,000. For players playing under a fifth-year option, there is an additional fine of one week’s base salary for each preseason game absence.
The economic consequences of holding out have served as a deterrent, but it hasn’t stopped some players from discovering clever ways around it. Players have reported to training camp with a mysterious injury, effectively conducting a “hold in.” Others have stood their ground, regardless of the financial costs.
While Lamb could be subject to heavy fines, Dallas could still waive the fees on a rookie contract. Regardless, the explosion of the wide receiver market will ultimately make those fines look minuscule. Instead, the rust of missing training camp could impact Lamb more than anything else.