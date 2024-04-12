Patriots Super Bowl champ describes likely relief of players after Bill Belichick's departure
Bill Belichick is no longer at the helm for the New England Patriots. Former Patriots star Chris Hogan says he likes the decision to hire Jerod Mayo and that players are relieved.
By Curt Bishop
After 24 years at the helm, Bill Belichick is no longer coaching the New England Patriots. Following Belichick's departure, the Patriots replaced him with Jerod Mayo.
Mayo played eight seasons as a linebacker with the Patriots from 2008-15 and joined the team as an Inside linebackers coach in 2019. Now, he replaces one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL and will lead the Patriots into a new era.
Former Patriots star and two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan says he likes the Patriots' decision to promote Mayo to the head coach position and believes that he will help transform the culture in New England.
"I can't even imagine what that meeting room was like on Monday when they came back to the offseason with someone else standing up in front of that room, and everyone not fearing for their life or to be called on by Bill," said Hogan on the Up and Adams podcast.
"I'm sure Jerod had a little bit more of a laid-back approach. I'm sure it was definitely a much different meeting room, especially for the guys that have been in the meeting room with Bill. It's not always a pleasant experience."
Chris Hogan digs into Bill Belichick following legendary coach's departure
Hogan did not hold back when he talked about Belichick and how different the vibe might be without him.
Though we don't know for sure, Hogan might be onto something when he says that things are a little more laid back. While this doesn't seem like an indictment on Belichick, Hogan certainly can attest to the vibes, having played for Belichick for three seasons and experiencing the way he conducted business.
Perhaps it was simply time for a change in New England and time for the Belichick-Brady era to officially come to an end. But Hogan believes that the players are definitely relieved about this change.
"I've got nothing but good things to say about Bill," Hogan continued. "But being in those Monday meetings sometimes and if you didn't have a good game or you did something wrong, there was a high chance that he was going to call you out. I've been on the opposite end of those and they're not fun, but that was his way of getting the best out of you."
Obviously, every coach is different. But perhaps a fresh perspective will be a relief for the Patriots. It's less to do with Belichick's approach and more so about doing things differently and making some much-needed changes to the culture.
Hogan won two Super Bowl rings during his tenure with the Patriots. Over the course of his 10-year career, he recorded 220 receptions, 2,836 receiving yards, and scored 19 receiving touchdowns.