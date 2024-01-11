Bill Belichick out in New England: Coaching record and full history of Patriots tenure
The Bill Belichick era in New England is over. Here is his record and history with the Patriots.
By Josh Wilson
After a season of speculation regarding his future with the New England Patriots, longtime head coach Bill Belichick is out as head coach of the team.
The news was first indicated by NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero at NFL Network on Thursday morning. It follows a second consecutive season of missing the playoffs and losing records for New England. Remarkably, 2023 was also the second season since Belichick's debut year with the team that the Patriots finished last in their division.
Why is Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots
For the longest time, Belichick and the Patriots were synonymous with one another, but no longer. After Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Belichick was charged with a new challenge: Navigate the team through its next era with a new quarterback.
There was optimism Mac Jones could be the quarterback of the future in his rookie season, but poor performances, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, have defined the post-Brady era in New England.
Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday morning that after Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft had a postseason meeting, Belichick gave a few days of thought and presumably decided to part ways in a somewhat mutual decision. Pelissero also pointed out that there has been a noticeable amount of additional ownership from Kraft in team moves that have signaled Belichick was losing his autonomy with the team.
Bill Belichick coaching history: Record, achievements, and more
How long has Bill Belichick coached the Patriots?
Bill Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 seasons, since the year 2000. In total, he coached the team for 387 regular season games (266 wins).
How many Super Bowl rings does Bill Belichick have?
Belichick leaves the Patriots with six Super Bowl rings.
Bill Belichick record with Tom Brady
Tom Brady was New England's quarterback from 2000-2019, 320 games. Since, he has achieved a record of 29-38 (.433 win percentage).
Bill Belichick all-time Patriots record
In his 24 years with New England, Belichick achieved a 237-83 record (.741 win percentage).
Bill Belichick all-time coaching record
Remember, Belichick coached the Cleveland Browns for five years prior to his stint with the New England Patriots. All-time, he has a record of 302-165, a .647 win percentage.
Where does Bill Belichick rank among NFL coaches in all-time wins?
Here are the top-10 coaches in all-time wins:
Coach
Wins
Don Shula
328
George Halas
318
Bill Belichick
302
Andy Reid
258
Tom Landry
250
Curly Lambeau
226
Marty Schottenheimer
200
Chuck Noll
193
Dan Reeves
190
Chuck Knox
186
Certainly, Belichick's placement on the leaderboard and his proximity to Halas and Shula will motivate his desire to get back into coaching. All indications are he is extremely interested in finding another job in the NFL and is not considering retiring.