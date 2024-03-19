Patriots WR has a truly wild take on the team’s QB situation
Kendrick Bourne has more faith in Bailey Zappe than most.
The New England Patriots quarterback situation has been....bad. There's really no other way to put it even if they're slowly climbing out of the muck.
They signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency after shipping out Mac Jones. So now the depth chart looks like this: Jacoby Brissett OR Bailey Zappe OR Nathan Rourke.
On the plus side, New England has the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. They can use that on a highly-touted QB prospect like Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne isn't certain he'll be catching passes from Brissett or a rookie though. He's on the Zappe train.
“I don't want people to forget about Zappe. Zappe is a special guy to me, you know what I mean? I believe in him. I think he’s a sleeper that people are, really, you know, looking over," Bourne told Andrew Callahan on the Pats Interference podcast.
Kendrick Bourne gave Bailey Zappe his endorsement but the Patriots should think bigger
The Patriots drafted Zappe in the fourth round in 2022. He's started eight games going 4-4 during his time in New England. Granted, his rookie cameos were far more promising than anything he showed in 2023.
In 2022, Zappe made four appearances and two starts, completing 70.7 percent of his passes with 781 yards and five touchdowns with only three interceptions. That was good Zappe.
But in 2023, Zappe made 10 appearances and started six games, going 2-4 as a starter. He completed just 59.9 percent of his passes and threw nine interceptions to six touchdowns. That was not-so-good Zappe.
No offense to the former Western Kentucky star or the wide receiver who believes in him but...If the Patriots are leaning on Zappe as a starter in 2024, then it's safe to say something has probably gone wrong. He's being overlooked because it's been clear he isn't the future of the franchise.
Zappe hasn't proven to be starting material while Brissett can be effective in a pinch but he's a journeyman QB for a reason. The Patriots need to be thinking much bigger.