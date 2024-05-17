Paul Skenes' MLB encore falls short of history but not expectations
The Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect, Paul Skenes, put his incredible potential on full display in his start -- just the second of his young MLB career -- against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Skenes began the game by striking out the side, in order, in 13 pitches. After a dominant first inning, Skenes would go on to strike out the side, again, in the second. Six batters up, six batters down, six strikeouts for the flamethrower.
The LSU product would begin the third inning by striking out Nick Madrigal, pushing it to seven consecutive strikeouts to begin the game. Then the Cubs' top prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong would come to the plate and shock Wrigley Field.
Paul Skenes' dominance on full display at Wrigley Field
Pete Crow-Armstrong would do what none of the Cubs top seven hitters could do: put a ball in play off Paul Skenes. Crow-Armstrong grounded out to first base, leading to a hilarious response from the Chicago faithful. Check it out:
Skenes's run ended with seven consecutive strikeouts to begin the game, two shy of the MLB record in that department. But there was still some more history he could've made as well.
Following this, Skenes threw six no-hit innings en route to his first (likely of many) big league wins. Over those six innings, the future Pirates ace struck out 11 hitters and walked one. He was pulled after six due to his 100-pitch count. Unfortunately, Pirates reliever Carmen Mlodzinski conceded the combined no-hitter by giving up a single to Christopher Morel.
The Pirates seemingly made the right choice when they selected Paul Skenes with the first overall pick in last year's draft.
As with every young prospect, there are doubts, hate and question marks that surround them. Some wondered if Skenes' would be able to dominate major league hitters like he did SEC hitters. Some wondered whether he had the stamina to pitch at his velocity for long periods of time.
Day in and day out, Skenes continues to impress and improve. Somehow, his outing against the Cubs was able to exceed the incredible expectations that have been placed on his shoulders.
A talent like this is rare. Rather than question if he's going to be good enough or if his arsenal will play or (God forbid) if he can stay healthy, we would be better off just appreciating this generational talent as he is.