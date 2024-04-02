Pelicans could get Brandon Ingram before the end of the regular season
The New Orleans Pelicans could potentially be welcoming dynamic wing Brandon Ingram back into the mix sooner than later.
By Lior Lampert
The New Orleans Pelicans have flown under the radar this season in a stacked Western Conference but quietly sit in sixth place with a 45-30 record, thanks to their dynamic duo of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram staying healthy for much of the year, which has been instrumental to their success.
But Ingram has missed the past six games for the Pelicans due to a bone contusion in his left knee he suffered on Mar. 21 against the Orlando Magic. However, the prolific wing appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario – his MRI showed no structural or ligament damage.
After having roughly two weeks to rest, Ingram appears to be in a good place in his recovery process and on the verge of returning to action for New Orleans, based on the most recent injury update from Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Brandon Ingram inching towards return for Pelicans
Charania notes that Ingram will be re-evaluated “at the end of the week,” which will officially mark two weeks since he hurt his knee versus the Magic, adding that “the hope” is he will be back in the lineup by the time next week rolls around.
The news comes a day after Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters that the team is “hopeful” to get Ingram back in the mix before the end of the season, pointing out that the former All-Star ran on the treadmill on Monday, suggesting that he is inching towards a return.
Leading the Phoenix Suns by one game for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the West, the impending return of Ingram cannot come sooner as the Pelicans look to avoid being relegated to NBA Play-In Tournament status.
Ingram has averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor in 63 games played for New Orleans this season.