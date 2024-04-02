Pelicans could get Brandon Ingram before the end of the regular season

"Brandon Ingram is going to be reevaluated at the end of the week, that'll be the 2 week mark, and the hope is by that 3 week mark next week, he's going to be back in the lineup."@ShamsCharania updates on Brandon Ingram's injury.



