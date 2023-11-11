Take Notes: Penn State trolls Michigan with sign-stealing celebration
With Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended over a sign-stealing scandal, Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton trolled the Wolverines with celebration mocking the situation.
By Scott Rogust
The No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 3 Michigan game got much more attention than it already would have. On Friday, the Big Ten announced that Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the team's final three games of the regular season due to an investigation into a sign-stealing scandal. That investigation has yet to be completed, but with information the NCAA received that noted former analyst Connor Stallions and others attended games of future opponents to scout, which is illegal, the conference decided to hand a punishment to the leader of the football program.
With Michigan frustrated and players wearing "Michigan vs. Everybody" apparel ahead of the game, Penn State was looking to score an upset. Fans were trolling the Wolverines over the scandal and Harbaugh's suspension, but one Nittany Lions player decided to mock his opponents on the field.
During the game, Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton recorded a stop and decided to take out some binoculars to look at Michigan's sideline, and then take some notes. Of course, he didn't really take out binoculars and a notepad. Rather, he was acting like he was.
Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton mocks Michigan with sign-stealing celebration
You know this riled up plenty from Michigan, whether it was players and coaches, or fans watching at home.
Harbaugh's suspension was announced while he and the team were on a flight to the Penn State game. Attorneys for the head coach and Michigan filed for a temporary restraining order that would allow him to be on the sidelines for Saturday's game against Penn State. While they tried, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that they couldn't get a hearing before the noon kickoff, meaning that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore would assume head coaching duties against Penn State.
On Friday, Nov. 17, Harbaugh and Michigan will have a hearing regarding the temporary restraining order. That comes one day before their game against Maryland.
Unfortunately for Penn State, the trolling didn't pan out, as they lost, 24-15, with their offense putting up 238 yards of offense.
Michigan isn't getting any sympathy from their Big Ten counterparts, who are instead trolling them in multiple ways.