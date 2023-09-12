Peyton Manning was all of us watching Aaron Rodgers get injured on Manningcast
By Scott Rogust
Four offensive snaps. That's the amount of time quarterback Aaron Rodgers played in his New York Jets debut before suffering an ankle injury. Facing off against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers was sacked by linebacker Leonard Floyd and after getting up after the play, the quarterback sat back down on the turf to get looked at by members of the medical staff. Eventually, Rodgers was helped to the sideline and then carted from the medical tent to the team's x-ray room. Over an hour later, Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Jets fans were devastated and couldn't believe that Rodgers' debut only lasted a handful of plays before suffering an injury. Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was watching the game as part of ESPN's Manningcast alongside his brother and former New York Giant Eli. Manning threw his hands on his head after seeing Rodgers go on the cart while exclaiming, "Holy cow, I cannot believe this."
Peyton Manning 'cannot believe' Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury a matter of plays into his Jets debut
It was a brutal start to the game for those who were expecting a competitive duel between Rodgers and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Instead, the audience watched Rodgers leave on a cart and Zach Wilson enter in relief.
Shortly after departing the field, the team announced that Rodgers was questionable to return. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that as Rodgers entered the x-ray room, left, and then walked into the Jets' locker room, he was sporting a walking boot on his left foot. The team later announced that Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game while noting that his X-rays were negative.
Now, the Jets will have to play the waiting game to get a better feel for the severity of the injury Rodgers is dealing with. According to theScore's Jordan Schultz, Rodgers is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday.
Jets fans and the entire NFL will be waiting to hear about the severity of Rodgers' injury and whether it will be short- or long-term.