Aaron Rodgers injury update: Latest on injured Jets QB [UPDATED]
Monday Night Football was supposed to be a triumphant affair for Jets fans. Aaron Rodgers' debut was supposed to mark the beginning of a Super Bowl run, they hoped at least.
But much like the Giants were crushed on Sunday Night Football by the Cowboys, the Jets had their hopes crushed in the first quarter against the Bills when Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury.
The quarterback has an ankle injury and will not return according to the Jets. For now, the extent of the injury is not known, but we're keeping an eye out for updates.
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Achilles injury feared for Jets QB
This article will be updated as more information is learned.
UPDATE 11:30 p.m. ET: Robert Saleh's first update Rodgers' status after the Jets pulled off an incredible victory was not good. The Jets are preparing for the worst.
UPDATE 9:40 p.m. ET: The Jets fear that Rodgers did suffer an Achilles injury, per Jordan Schultz. However, they won't know more until Tuesday when an MRI is scheduled.
Rodgers was taken for x-rays to determine how serious the injury might be.
The good news? X-rays came back "negative" though Rodgers was officially ruled out for the rest of Monday's game.
Unfortunately, negative x-rays don't mean Rodgers is out of the woods. The fear of an Achilles injury remains.
Rodgers was a Super Bowl winner and MVP with the Packers but his relationship with the organization soured and he ended up in New York via a trade.
The Jets were a much improved team last year with the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson. Adding an MVP-caliber quarterback was supposed to launch the team towards immediate playoff success.
Of course, the quarterback being healthy is key to that.