3 reasons the Philadelphia Eagles can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
The reigning NFC champions have picked a bad time for a slump. Still, the Philadelphia Eagles are more than capable of getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it.
2. Lots of playoff experience
As previously mentioned, the Eagles will be making their sixth playoff appearance in seven years come January. Head coach Nick Sirianni struggled out of the gate in 2021, but his team is headed to the postseason for the third time in as many seasons under his guidance.
Performers such as Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Travis Kelce, Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliott all earned Super Bowl rings with the team in 2017. It’s worth noting that Elliott is a perfect 15-of-15 on field goals during his postseason career.
Combine that championship experience with the younger players who were vital in the club’s three-game postseason run a year ago and Sirianni’s team won’t be overwhelmed come the playoffs.
1. Loaded in both trenches
It remains the top offensive front in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and has been the real catalyst to the team’s current run. This offseason, the Eagles lost right guard Isaac Seumalo to the Steelers in free agency.
Regardless, this is still a very talented group led by some of the best players in the league at their respective positions. There’s five-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce, two-time All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson and emerging left tackle Jordan Mailata. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league in rushing yards per contest.
The defensive line is experienced and deep. Young performers such as Jordan Davis and rookie standout Jalen Carter complement Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. Only two teams in the league have allowed fewer yards per game on the ground than Sirianni’s club.