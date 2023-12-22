3 reasons the Philadelphia Eagles can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
The reigning NFC champions have picked a bad time for a slump. Still, the Philadelphia Eagles are more than capable of getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it.
When you refer to a dynasty, many times it spans a head coach (or coaches) and a roster that remains pretty intact. That would be in reference to the Green Bay Packers of the 1960s, the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s, the San Francisco 49ers of the 1980s and the Dallas Cowboys of the early 1990s.
When it came to the New England Patriots’ nearly 20-year run this century, the common denominators were the head coach (Bill Belichick) and the quarterback (Tom Brady). Make no mistake. Both were vital in nine Super Bowl appearances and six NFL titles.
The current Philadelphia Eagles are not really a dynasty, but the team will be making its sixth playoff appearance in seven years dating back to 2017. The team has made a pair of Super Bowl appearances, winning LII with Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles. Last year, the team came up short under Nick Sirianni and emerging Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LVII. The common denominator is general manager Howie Roseman.
The Birds enter Week 16 on a three-game losing streak, however, the team can still win the NFC East. If they can get their act together, they are still capable of winning another Lombardi Trophy. Here’s why, as well as why not.
3. Plenty of offensive support
The Philadelphia offense has been as productive or explosive as a year ago, but it’s not for a lack of weapons. Miles Sanders left in free agency, so Roseman swung a deal with the Detroit Lions for running back D’Andre Swift. Quarterback Jalen Hurts remains a big part of the running game, and leads the club with 14 touchdowns on the ground.
The Birds have one of the top wideout duos in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, as well as a reliable tight end in Dallas Goedert. It’s a balanced attack that has produced 39 offensive touchdowns, 20 on the ground and 19 through the air. However, during the team’s current three-game losing streak, the Eagles have failed to reach the 20-point mark.