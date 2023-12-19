Jalen Hurts blasts Eagles teammates after loss to Seahawks on MNF
The Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, and suddenly Jalen Hurts team is in a tailspin.
By Mark Powell
Road victories are tough to come by in the NFL, and the Eagles let another slip through their fingers on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks, which were led by backup quarterback Drew Lock. Philly, despite losing two straight entering the week, was favored against Seattle given Geno Smith's injury.
Nonetheless, the Eagles could not hold on to a fourth-quarter lead and looked borderline inept on offense. Philadelphia has scored less than 20 points in three straight games. After the loss, Hurts was asked by the media what is wrong with the Eagles offense. He didn't mince words.
"I've been talking about execution all year, being on the same page, everyone being on the same page," Hurts said. "We didn't execute. I don't think we're, we're all, we're committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it's a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through."
When asked to follow up on that statement, in regards to what he means about the lack of commitment in the locker room, Hurts doubled down.
"Commitment. I don't have a dictionary on me now. ... I don't know how else to say that," Hurts responded.
Is Jalen Hurts right to call out the Philadelphia Eagles offense?
With only three games left in the Eagles regular season, Philly is in free fall. While the Eagles are guaranteed a spot in the NFC postseason, the Dallas Cowboys remain on their tail, while the Detroit Lions can secure higher seeding than Philly if they merely win out.
Thankfully for Hurts and Co., the schedule does get considerably easier the next few weeks. Philadelphia will host the rival New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals the following week before facing the Giants again in the Meadowlands to close the season.
The Eagles should have every opportunity to turn their offensive woes around. Consider Hurts harsh verbiage a wake-up call.