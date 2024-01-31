Philadelphia Phillies fans are furious about supposedly leaked City Connect jerseys
The Philadelphia Phillies City Connect jerseys may have leaked, and fans aren't happy as a result.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies city connect jerseys had a lot of potential, but just as they have in other cities, fans in the city of brotherly love were left disappointed. That is -- if these rumored leaks are actually the real deal.
The Phils should get a city connect jersey for this upcoming season. Prior to the big reveal, though, an image circulating on social media regarding what the jersey may look like has Phillies fans concerned, and rightly so. I mean...what the hell is this?
That is some rough early-2000's font, and I'm not particularly sure what the different shades of blue have to do with the city of Philadelphia. Typically, these jerseys have an intricate meaning -- a bond with the city they represent that is easily explained. That is not the case upon first glance for the Phillies.
Phillies fans are furious about leaked city connect jersey
The colors, it would seem, represent the Philadelphia flag. The yellow sleeves and blue hue do have meaning in Philly. However, when applied like this...what was Nike thinking?
Perhaps even worse for Phillies fans is that the team's red jerseys will be retired (for now) because of the use of the city connect threads. MLB teams can only have four jerseys in rotation at once. As TBOH wrote in the moment, Nike had plenty of time to change the design, especially after the reaction to the colorway leak was so negative:
"The jerseys are expected to be released in the spring, so Nike has some time to come up with something exciting. Hopefully, they saw how the fans reacted to the initial reports and are putting in extra work to spruce them up," wrote Michael Sadowsky.
There's plenty more where that came from. If Phillies fans don't like the design, then what's the point?