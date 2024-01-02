3 remaining free agents the Phillies should sign, 2 to avoid
Bringing back Aaron Nola was a good start, but the Phillies need to do more damage in free agency.
1) The Phillies should bolster their rotation by signing Jordan Montgomery
The Phillies surprised many by entering the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. This wasn't just them inquiring, the Phillies reportedly made him an offer, suggesting they still have plenty of money to spend if they choose. Starting pitching isn't as glaring of a need as the bullpen for the Phillies, but that's not to say it can't be improved.
As of now, the locks in their rotation include Zack Wheeler, the newly re-signed Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, and Taijuan Walker. Cristopher Sanchez pitched well enough to earn the fifth starter spot, but signing a guy like Montgomery and pushing Sanchez to more of a swingman who can chip in by starting games and working in relief would obviously make the Phillies even scarier.
By signing Montgomery, the Phillies would have a top three in their rotation capable of matching any other opponent. Montgomery would also be an insurance policy in the event Wheeler departs in free agency after the season. That's important.
The Phillies should be doing whatever they can to get over the top after falling just short in the postseason each of the last two years. The rotation might not be a glaring need, but Montgomery showed just how valuable he can be to a World Series team. There's a good chance the Rangers don't win or even appear in the World Series without him. This move could put the Phillies at the same level as teams like the Braves and Dodgers when it comes to National League favorites.