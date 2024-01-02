3 remaining free agents the Phillies should sign, 2 to avoid
Bringing back Aaron Nola was a good start, but the Phillies need to do more damage in free agency.
2) The Phillies need to avoid a Michael Lorenzen reunion
The Phillies reported interest in Yamamoto suggests that they might be interested in adding another starting pitcher. This makes some sense with Cristopher Sanchez's inexperience and some injury history in their rotation with guys like Wheeler, Walker, and Suarez. Adding another starter can work, but it shouldn't be Lorenzen.
The Phillies made Lorenzen their big deadline acquisition, trading for the right-hander on deadline day and inserting him into their rotation. Lorenzen's Phillies career got off to a great start as he pitched great in his first two outings, even throwing a no-hitter in his home debut. He'd struggle immensely in his next five starts, forcing a move to the bullpen. He'd appear only twice in the postseason with both times being in low-leverage. The Phillies chose Sanchez over him in Game 4 of the NLCS as their starting pitcher.
There's a very good chance that Lorenzen is searching for a permanent rotation spot somewhere. That's within his rights and he deserves it based on how he pitched for much of the year in Detroit. The Phillies just have no reason to start him over a guy like Sanchez who proved he's deserving of an opportunity.
Of course, sticking Sanchez in the bullpen in the event that the Phillies add a frontline starter or someone clearly better makes a lot of sense, but doing that for a guy like Lorenzen who showed little in his time with the Phillies shouldn't happen.