3 remaining free agents the Phillies should sign, 2 to avoid
Bringing back Aaron Nola was a good start, but the Phillies need to do more damage in free agency.
3) Joc Pederson would improve the Phillies bench dramatically
Earlier this offseason it looked like Joc Pederson to the Phillies was a very real possibility as the veteran outfielder wound up posting a picture with the Phillie Phanatic on his Instagram in December. The Phillies did not sign him then and still have yet to publicly show interest, but that doesn't mean they won't ever show interest. As a fit, it makes a lot of sense.
Their starting lineup appears to be mostly set with Bryce Harper officially moving to first base. Johan Rojas looks like their everyday starter in center field with Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos playing in the corner outfield spots. Kyle Schwarber will take his rightful place as the team's DH.
The lineup is set, but the bench remains weak. Garrett Stubbs as the team's backup catcher is fine, and Edmundo Sosa and Cristian Pache both have places as reserves in the infield and outfield respectedly. Where it's really weak is Jake Cave, who is their big left-handed bopper (if you can call him that). Cave got lots of playing time last season and was kept around despite not performing very well and not having options. The team could commit to him, but would be better off giving his spot to Joc Pederson.
Pederson can start against righties in left field and give the Phillies yet another big bat to insert into one of baseball's best lineups. This would push Rojas to the bench, but Rojas can always take Pederson's spot late in games in the field. Joc can also come off the bench and pinch-hit for a guy like Rojas late. Remember, it was Cave who pinch-hit for Philadelphia in Game 7 and flew out to end their season.
Whether Pederson would take a slightly reduced role to come to Philadelphia is up to him, but if he is willing, the Phillies should do it. It'd improve their lineup against righties, and give them a big bat off the bench in games he doesn't start.