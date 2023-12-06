MLB Rumors: Joc Pederson gives Braves fans a heart attack with rival IG post
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson gave his fans in the ATL a heart attack with a Phillies-themed social media post.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves likely do not need outfield help at this juncture, as they traded for Jarred Kelenic of the Seattle Mariners just a few days ago. With Kelenic the favorite to start in left field alongside Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II, there's no real need for the Braves to examine the outfield market any further, right?
Still, Kelenic has yet to fully live up to his potential as a former top prospect, which is why Atlanta was able to acquire him in the first place. They also took on a lot of dead money in Marco Gonzales, which they have since shipped to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who desperately needed pitching.
Pederson isn't a fit in Atlanta this offseason. Yet, that doesn't mean Braves fans want to see their former 2021 World Series hero in the same division.
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson gives Braves fans a heart attack
Not only is Pederson not headed to Atlanta, his friendly photograph with the Phillie Phanatic seemed to suggest he was open to a move to their rival. Yet, those around the team -- including Alex Coffey -- have said that the Phils are not signing Pederson, at least not yet.
Pederson was paid nearly $20 million last winter as he signed his qualifying offer. That will not be the case this offseason.
The lack of movement at the MLB Winter Meetings has baseball fans hungry for any and all free-agent decisions and trades. Juan Soto is expected to be dealt to New York soon, which is a welcomed development, but beyond the Padres star the winter meetings in Nashville have been a massive disappointment.
Such is the right of the players, of course. There are no rules stating that players have to sign at the winter meetings or shortly thereafter. If the players aren't eager to move, then it's unlikely team executives will feel rushed, either.