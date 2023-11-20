3 more moves Phillies should make to win World Series after Aaron Nola signing
The Philadelphia Phillies brought back Aaron Nola on a seven-year deal Sunday, but that won't be the end of their free-agent pursuit.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Phillies swing a trade for Dylan Cease?
You can file this one under tremendously unlikely. However, it's a known fact that the White Sox are listening to offers on ace Dylan Cease. He is coming off a down season by his standards, so while the asking price is large, by no means would he be impossible to acquire. New Chicago GM Chris Getz has publicly said he does not like his MLB roster.
A recent trade of Aaron Bummer to the Atlanta Braves showcased the need for talent at all levels of the White Sox farm system. A rebuild is under way on the south side, and trading away Cease could net the Sox plenty of minor-league talent that better fits their competitive window.
The Phillies could offer a prospect-laden package around top prospects like Justin Crawford (ranked No. 77 overall by MLB Pipeline) and more. Cease won't net much more for the White Sox moving forward, as he still has a few years remaining on his contract. Now is the time to move off his remaining years if Chicago has any intention on trading him.
Whether the Phillies are a potential suitor remains a significant question mark, but it sure seems worth a phone call.