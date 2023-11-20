3 more moves Phillies should make to win World Series after Aaron Nola signing
The Philadelphia Phillies brought back Aaron Nola on a seven-year deal Sunday, but that won't be the end of their free-agent pursuit.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Could the Phillies trade for outfielder Alex Verdugo?
The Phillies are known to be in the market for a right-handed hitting outfielder. The Boston Red Sox are shopping Alex Verdugo under new front office executive Craig Breslow. Could this be a match made in heaven? MLB Trade Rumors sure thinks so.
"Verdugo could provide the club with a quality defensive outfielder who would provide more certainty than relying on the likes of Johan Rojas and Christian Pache to play alongside Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos," wrote Nick Deeds.
Adding Verdugo to the outfield mix makes a lot of sense, especially since Nick Castellanos is reportedly trade bait this offseason. While Mike Trout is the far bigger name and attractive option, the Angels have been clear from the jump that he is not for sale. Verdugo is a cheaper outfield which fits the Phillies needs. At his best, he can provide an offensive jolt and has all the makings of a Phillies fan favorite.
Verdugo has slashed .278/.334/.417 with a wRC+ of 102 since the start of the 2021 season, per MLBTR. Those numbers would make him a valuable addition to any lineup, including the Phils, which need more on-base production to go alongside their tremendous power.