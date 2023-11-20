3 more moves Phillies should make to win World Series after Aaron Nola signing
The Philadelphia Phillies brought back Aaron Nola on a seven-year deal Sunday, but that won't be the end of their free-agent pursuit.
By Mark Powell
The Philadelphia Phillies ensured their ace would stay home on Sunday, re-signing Aaron Nola to a seven-year contract worth $172 million. Recent rumors suggested that Nola wanted a deal worth an estimated $30 million AAV, but he took a hometown discount to remain in the City of Brotherly Love.
Nola and Zack Wheeler make up a formidable 1-2 punch in the Phils rotation. However, by no means is Dave Dombrowski done just yet. The Phillies are expected to feature one of the highest-paid payrolls in the majors once again next season. After falling just short of World Series expectations -- the Phils lost Games 6 and 7 at home to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS -- Dombrowski wants to improve his team, not just keep it in tact.
Expect the Phillies to be in on several other big names, whether it be via the free agent market or trade rumors. In fact, they've already been linked to another high-profile starting pitcher after inking Nola.
MLB Rumors: Could the Phillies sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto?
The number of teams interested in Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto is nearing double digits, so the Phillies are not alone in this sentiment. However, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Sunday that signing Nola does not take the Phillies out of the case for Yamamoto:
"A source with knowledge of the Phillies’ thinking says that they are still in the market for Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Nola was their top priority, but now that he has been signed, the Phillies will look to further bolster their pitching depth," Coffey reported.
The Phillies have reportedly been aggressive in signing Yamamoto, and if they are unable to land him via free agency, sources tell Coffey it's unlikely they'll sign another top-line starter of his caliber. However, you have to admire Dombrowski for trying to add to the Phils rotation in this manner.