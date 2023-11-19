Aaron Nola contract details: Phillies give ace a record deal, but with a catch
The Philadelphia Phillies have signed right-handed pitcher Aaron Nola to a record contract extension. However, it comes with a catch.
Reports just a few weeks ago suggested an Aaron Nola reunion in The City of Brotherly Love seemed unlikely. Nola wanted too much money, per Howard Eskin, with that number reaching close to $30 million AAV. Then, the length of said deal was reportedly an issue.
Despite a push by the rival Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia was able to hang on to Nola. The details of said deal make Nola the highest-paid pitcher in Phillies history, which is certainly notable. Nola can surely hold his hat on that, even coming off a down 2023 season in which he had an ERA over 4.50.
Aaron Nola contract details: Grading the Phillies deal
- Length: 7 years
- Value: $172 million
- AAV: $24.57 million
That contract will be an impactful one on John Middleton's wallet, but it's not nearly as bad as the rumored $30 million AAV Nola was pushing for. Nola was pursuing a $210 million, 7-year deal ($30 million AAV) according to Bob Nightengale. The Phillies were trying to land on a six-year, $150 million ($25 million AAV).
In the end, the Phillies tacked on the desired extra year but came in below their upper-bound as far as AAV. Both sides made a concession, with Nola sacrificing $5 million of pursued AAV to get the security of an extra year on the deal. In the end, they reunite, which is the most important factor here.
With signings yet to come, Nola is currently slotted in at the end of the top-10 in AAV for starting pitchers in MLB.
Passan reported that the Braves interest was serious and if not for a late surge in the Phillies offer, Nola could have solidified the Atlanta starting rotation. The Braves traded away Kyle Wright over the weekend, and have a need for starting pitching long-term with Charlie Morton and Max Fried's deals expiring after the 2024 season.
However, the Phillies didn't want to eliminate their own two-headed monster atop the rotation, with Wheeler and Nola as a formidable duo in the NL East. The pair helped take down the Braves in the NLDS.
Aaron Nola age: How old will ace pitcher be at end of Phillies deal?
Nola is currently 30, which means by the time this deal expires, he will be 37.
Importantly, the deal contains no player opt-out or team option according to Jon Heyman, so it'll ride out until that year 37 for Nola.