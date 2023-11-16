MLB Rumors: Aaron Nola's contract, Juan Soto trade, Yamamoto preference
- What are Aaron Nola's contract expectations in free agency?
- Juan Soto might not get traded away from the Padres after all.
- Yoshinubo Yamamoto may not prefer a west coast team.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yamamoto may prefer west coast
Like Aaron Nola, Yoshinubo Yamamoto is a pitcher that will be highly coveted by several teams. But Heyman believes that he may have a preference for the west coast.
If that is the case, then teams like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and Philadelphia Phillies may ultimately be out of the running.
This may leave the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants as the most likely options for Yamamoto. Both teams have money to spend and spots to fill in their starting rotations.
The Dodgers will likely lose Julio Urias, who is a free agent but was already suspended for a domestic violence arrest. A second ace to go next to Walker Buehler would make the Dodgers a serious threat to win a title.
The Giants showed their willingness to spend big last offseason when they nearly signed both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. They may be prepared to strike this offseason and get a deal done with somebody like Yamamoto.
For teams not on the west coast, it may be time to pivot to another top-level starting pitcher such as Blake Snell or Nola.