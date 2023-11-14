Yankees rumors: 3 Yoshinobu Yamamoto backup plans after Brian Cashman's comments
Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman made some questionable comments about Giancarlo Stanton that could effect where Yoshinobu Yamamoto signs. Stanton and Yamamoto share the same agent.
By Curt Bishop
The New York Yankees are one of several teams that are expected to make a run at Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In fact, Yamamoto shares an agent with current Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
However recent comments by General Manager Brian Cashman concerning Stanton may make Yamamoto think twice about signing in the Bronx.
Fortunately for Yamamoto, there are several other teams to choose from. The Yankees ultimately may have shot themselves in the foot with these comments.
With that in mind, here are three teams that could end up outbidding the Yankees for Yamamoto's services after Cashman's questionable comments on Stanton.
3. Boston Red Sox
In this scenario, nothing would hurt worse for the Yankees than to watch Yamamoto sign with their hated rivals after Cashman's comments.
Yes, Cashman's comments were about Stanton, but since he and Yamamoto share an agent, it could lead to Yamamoto turning his back on the Bronx Bombers.
Boston has had serious pitching issues over the past several years and have lacked a true ace starter. Yamamoto could be the guy that they choose this offseason to give themselves an ace in the hole.
The Red Sox finished in last place in the AL East for the second consecutive year with a record of 78-84. It was the pitching that ultimately failed them.
But adding Yamamoto could be the first step the Red Sox take in their retool as they try to return to postseason contention in 2024.
Yamamoto alone will not get them back into contention. They'll need other pieces as well. But it would certainly be a good place to start. Yamamoto has been posted and his market should be very active over the next couple of weeks as free agency starts to heat up.
Expect Boston to be in the mix for the right-hander.