Aroldis Chapman's kryptonite continues to haunt closer, and it's the Mets
By Scott Rogust
Aroldis Chapman has made a career out of being a lights-out closer who could hit triple digits on a radar gun. Chapman is in the latter stage of his career at 36 years old and signed on with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $10.5 million contract. This season, Chapman set the record for most strikeouts by a left-handed relief pitcher, passing Billy Wagner, who recorded 1,196.
Chapman entered Sunday owning a 3.66 ERA and a 1.563 WHIP. But his ERA ballooned after the Pittsburgh Pirates' game against the New York Mets, who are notoriously Chapman's kryptonite throughout his career.
Entering the top of the ninth inning, the Pirates held a 2-1 lead over the Mets, thanks in part to a two-run single by Nick Gonzalez in the previous inning. All Chapman had to do was get three outs and the Pirates would take the three-game series.
Instead, Chapman struggled mightily, culminating in Francisco Lindor hitting a game-winning, two-run single with two outs on the board.
This shouldn't necessarily be shocking, considering Chapman held a 6.23 ERA against the Mets before today's game. That is no doubt going to increase after surrendering two runs on Sunday.
Mets continue to own Aroldis Chapman, highlighted by blown save
New York Yankees fans who watched Chapman pitch for seven seasons would have thought the closer would have had the highest ERA against the Houston Astros. After all, Chapman notably blew leads in big games, especially in the 2019 ALCS. Chapman owns a 5.55 ERA against the Astros in his career, so it's high. Just not as high as when Chapman faces the Mets.
The top of the ninth got off to a horrendous start for Chapman, as he issued a six-pitch walk to Francisco Alvarez and gave up a single to Harrison Bader, thus setting up the Mets with two baserunners with no outs on the board. Chapman seemingly settled down, striking out Mark Vientos and Luis Torrens in succession. But, Chapman threw a wild pitch to advance Ben Gamel to third base, and issued a walk to Jose Iglesias to load the bases.
That is when Lindor stepped up to the plate, and delivered a win for the Mets.
After the game, Chapman owns a 4.13 ERA, a 1.68 WHIP, and a 1-4 win-loss record, while recording 43 strikeouts, and 28 walks in 36.1 innings (43 games).
The good news for Chapman is that the Pirates don't play the Mets again this season after Monday's game. We'll see if Chapman gets another chance to face the Mets.