Pirates reach historic ratio as fans realize they'll probably waste Paul Skenes
By Mark Powell
We're only three starts into Paul Skenes big-league career. For the most part, he has been excellent. The team behind him has not been. And the cycle repeats itself.
The Pirates have wasted oh so much talent over the years, eventually relenting and trading those star players away before they reach the end of their first contract. Gerrit Cole was dealt to Houston, where he won a World Series. He then signed a record deal with the New York Yankees. Jason Bay, Nate McLouth and even Andrew McCutchen were dealt. I'm missing a few. You could argue that from a pure talent perspective, Skenes has a chance to be better than all the above.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of LSU has been must-see television since his call-up. Unfortunately for Skenes, the Pirates aren't very good, and are perennial losers in a sport that caters to big-market teams more by the year.
Every ray of sunshine in Pittsburgh baseball is clouded by fog, as if the steel mills never left after all. Skenes is a heat wave, as are Jared Jones and even Mitch Keller. Yet, they cannot hit or pitch all nine innings, leaving the numbers that matter -- wins and losses -- in the hands of affordable Quad-A players whose best days are behind them. Look no further than Rowdy Tellez, whose ineptitude at the plate is borderline impressive at this point, or Hunter Stratton, who gave up five runs in less than an inning to blow the advantage Skenes left the Bucs. Yes, it was another Derek Shelton masterclass.
Pirates historic loss has fans in shambles for a good reason
The San Francisco Giants are just the fifth team in MLB history to give up grand slams in back-to-back games and win both of those matchups. It should come as no surprise they were playing these 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pirates fans are rightly one of the more depressed fanbases in baseball. They have little to root for, and when they do, said player is treated as though he's a member of the Yankees farm system. Perhaps Skenes will break the wheel, but it's tough to have much faith in Ben Cherington and the Pirates front office to build a competent team around what should be an elite rotation.
The Pirates have the best ballpark in baseball left empty on a daily basis, the cheapest owner in the sport who made more money from his ski lodge than the team, and incompetent management. Changes will be made eventually, but it all starts at the top.
Sell the team, Bob, and all your oversized dress shirts while you're at it.