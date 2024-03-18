5 players Pistons fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The Detroit Pistons need to start putting the pieces together in a constructive manner. Focusing on these stars in March Madness could help.
2. Pistons can form supercharged backcourt with Kentucky's Rob Dillingham
The Pistons really don't need another guard, but if Detroit lands a top-3 pick as projected, Rob Dillingham is at least worthy of consideration. In a draft without much clear star-power, Dillingham has flashed it on more than one occasion. He's a titanic shot-maker who can enrapture audiences with dizzying handles, creative passes, and endless confidence.
It's totally feasible for Dillingham to develop into the Pistons' best guard, or at least the most fruitful complement to Cunningham. He can run pick-and-rolls and play table-setter, but Dillingham is best situated next to another playmaker that can ease his burden and provide favorable setups on the perimeter.
The main knock on Dillingham is size, listed at 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-2 wingspan. He's skinny, so there's a lot of valid hand-wringing over his defensive projection. The Pistons have immense size and athleticism in the backcourt, though. Cunningham and Thompson are both 6-foot-7. Even Ivey can guard above his listed height at 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan. There is enough length to cover for Dillingham, also giving Detroit the flexibility to run three or four-guard lineups.
He's an elite 3-point shooter (44.9 percent) who can hit every manner of jump shot. The Pistons' offense desperately needs a jolt of life, even with the recent growth from Cunningham and Ivey. Dillingham will ratchet up the 3-point volume and give defenses another live-wire, three-level scorer to game-plan for.