5 players Pistons fans should watch in the NCAA Tournament
The Detroit Pistons need to start putting the pieces together in a constructive manner. Focusing on these stars in March Madness could help.
1. Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard is Pistons' most obvious fit
Again, another guard is not at the top of the Pistons' priority list, but Reed Sheppard is a particularly strong fit. So strong, in fact, that one could argue he is the Pistons' best option, period.
Sheppard has blown expectations out of the water as a four-star freshman. The son of two-time Kentucky champ Jeff Sheppard, Reed continues to make the most of his sixth man trappings. John Calipari remains stubbornly committed to bringing Sheppard off the bench, but he is the Wildcats' best player. A deep run in March would probably indicate that Shepped is playing at the top of his game.
We are watching a historic shooting season unfold. Across 32 games, Sheppard is shooting 52.5 percent on 4.4 attempts from 3-point range. That is unheard of, and it's the main root of his appeal for Detroit. The Pistons need elite shooters to warp the defense and create driving lanes for their slashers. Sheppard doesn't offer the same dynamism as Dillingham, but he is virtually automatic when afforded a clean look at the rim.
In addition to the 3s, Sheppard processes the game at a high level and supplies a ton of useful connective traits. There is natural trepidation to invest a top-5 pick in a 6-foot-3 connector, but Sheppard supplies legitimate defensive playmaking (2.5 steals) and enough ball-handling juice to transcend that label. He can work out of pick-and-rolls, pressure the paint, and pass on the move.
Sheppard's defensive equity makes it even easier to envision his fit in the crowded-but-talented Pistons backcourt. He can start on day one, offering a tremendous complement to Cunningham and Ivey.