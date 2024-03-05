2024 NBA Mock Draft: March Madness arrives, as does Kentucky's backcourt
An updated look at the 2024 NBA Draft landscape as March Madness gets underway.
It's March, folks, the best time of year to indulge in the elegant artistry of basketball. Or, you can watch the NCAA Tournament, which is the basketball equivalent of a Sonic Drive-In — the food ain't good for you, but there are too many options to count, it's served all day, and it all tastes great.
There's nothing more American than Sonic, and nothing more American than college basketball in March.
Whether you're a fan of college basketball or you're just stopping by for March Madness, there will be plenty to enjoy with this year's slate. As it pertains to the NBA Draft, there is much left to be decided. We don't have a consensus No. 1 pick, much less a consensus collection of potential first or second-round picks.
Expect players to rise and fall more dramatically than usual. Teams will be desperate to unearth hidden gems in what is perceived as a milquetoast class. One productive stretch in March could move a prospect from the periphery to the lottery. We have seen it before, but the circumstances are especially favorable to the underdogs in 2024.
Let's dive into first-round projections at the start of the month. The draft order was determined by Tankathon simulation, as always.
2024 NBA Mock Draft — March Madness edition
It's not hard to understand why Zaccharie Risacher is rising up draft boards. The French wing is 6-foot-10 and shooting 44.6 percent from deep. Factor in quality defense, and he's the poster child for the ideals of modern basketball scouting. His role has been limited with JL Bourg, but Risacher is contributing at a high level against professional competition.
At worst, he's going to offer versatility as a spot-up shooter and multi-positional defender. The defensive playmaking skills aren't elite, but Risacher can move his feet in space, mirror ball-handlers, and disrupt passing lanes with his length. The offense revolves mostly around shooting and finishing off cuts, but Risacher occasionally flashes fluidity handling the ball in transition. His high-feel approach, combined with more on-ball flourishes at lower levels of competition in the past, keep him pegged in the upper lottery.
The Spurs would benefit from another quality defender on the wing, not to mention Risacher's floor-warping gravity as a shooter. He complements Victor Wembanyama well, plus he's French. A nice little bonus.