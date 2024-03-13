Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft after Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen moves
The Steelers prioritize the offensive line in this 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft after landing Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 51 - Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Having already dealt with their need at center, Pittsburgh is more than happy to have a quality left tackle prospect fall to them at their second selection. Paul arrived at Houston in 2019 and saw playing time in each of his five seasons, showing improvement as a full-timer starter each of the past three years.
He's a massive 6-foot-7, 331 pounds with ridiculous 36.25-inch arms and solid athletic testing for his size. He's likely not an instant starter, so there's a real possibility that Dan Moore Jr. is again the team's LT for 2024, but Paul's potential is more than worth investing in here on Day 2.
2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones earned his first starting role on the right side, but the team seems to think he's destined to play on the left, so however things shake out, the Steelers could end up with a hulking tackle duo very soon.
Round 3, Pick 84 - Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
Part of the return for Diontae Johnson was cornerback Donte Jackson, who will cost the team about $10.5 million in cap space this season, the final year of his contract. Jackson is a fine player, but he shouldn't be counted on as the Steelers' CB1, so hopefully Joey Porter Jr. is ready to assume that mantle in his second season.
Hart is a 6-foot-3, 202-pound physical specimen with elite explosion testing. He's not the quickest or fastest player, but he balances that with a smart and tough approach. He limited opposing QBs to a 67.1 passer rating when targeting him, along with a 14.3% forced incompletion rate. He should be able to contribute as a rookie, and even if he never becomes a high-level starter, he should be a quality defender for a long time, and that's great value for a third-round pick, especially for a team in serious need of help in the secondary.