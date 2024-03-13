Pittsburgh Steelers 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft after Russell Wilson, Patrick Queen moves
The Steelers prioritize the offensive line in this 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft after landing Russell Wilson and Patrick Queen.
By Sam Penix
Round 4, Pick 119 - Javon Baker, WR, UCF
Baker generated a lot of buzz at the Senior Bowl, but didn't test as well as expected at the NFL Combine, running just a 4.54-second 40-yard dash. Still, he's a productive player who averaged 21.9 yards per catch last season, and given Pittsburgh's track record of success with mid-round receivers, it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see Baker thriving as a rookie.
Round 4, Pick 120 - Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College
Mahogany is a nasty, powerful run blocker who tested very well at the NFL Combine. This would be the Steelers' third OL selection in the first four rounds, but with James Daniels in a contract year, it would be make sense to add some depth behind and competition for him and Isaac Seumalo.
Round 6, Pick 178 - Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
Solomon is an interesting player, because his stock is going to depend heavily on what specific teams think of him, and that could vary wildly. He was a highly productive pass-rusher for Troy, and is an elite athlete, but he's very undersized for the edge at 6-foot 246 pounds. It will be difficult for him to overcome those physical limitations, but for a sixth-round pick, the Steelers should be willing to let him try to earn a spot in the pass rush rotation behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Round 6, Pick 195 - Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Wilson will turn 36 years old during this upcoming season, and his play has certainly fallen off over the past few seasons. He is not the team's long-term answer at QB, and, given the fact that Wilson is now on the roster, neither is Kenny Pickett.
Taking a swing on a developmental QB here is a good idea, and Travis fits the bill. The former Seminoles star is undersized but mobile (just like Wilson), but his arm strength is weak by NFL standards. If he can overcome that limitation, he could be a useful backup for Wilson in the interim, and potentially take over for him down the road.