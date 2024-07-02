Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave FC: NWSL TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
After this weekend, the NWSL regular season will be on a 47-day pause. So, let's gear up, grab those snacks and enjoy it. To get things started on Friday on Amazon Prime, the top two finishers from the 2023 season, San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns square off in the confines of the football cathedral that is Providence Park.
Recently, for both of these outfits, things have not gone so smoothly. Rob Gale's Thorns have recorded just two points from their last three matches while the Wave are tied for the fewest points across the last five NWSL matchweeks alongside Seattle Reign.
The last-place Utah Royals have tallied more points than the Wave since the calendar turned to June. In its most recent match, the first without Casey Stoney on the sidelines, SD conceded three goals, tied for the most in club history at home in the regular season.
The Southern California outfit has shockingly gone winless in its last eight games, putting it in 10th position, two points out of the final postseason spot. SD has scored just five goals over that span despite having some of the most elite attacking talent in the league.
Alex Morgan's missed penalty last Friday night had to feel like a gut punch to not only the USWNT legend but the club as a whole. Maybe with some more time with interim head coach Paul Buckle, the Wave will find that triumph the club has been desperate for since the beginning of May.
Still, there shouldn't be a reason to panic. It's all about just getting into the postseason. We saw it with the Arizona Diamondbacks last Major League Baseball postseason. Seeds don't really hold much significance. SD has to find a spark, and if it can heading into the break, that could be all the confidence it needs to have a positive final few months of the campaign.
Portland will be back in front of one of the best home crowds in the league, attempting to rebound from an embarrassing display at Providence Park vs. Kansas City Current in the most recent match in Oregon. Gale's team has won just one match since its May 17 win over Houston. The offense failed to find the back of the net in two out of the last three games. The Thorns should be coming in with something to prove after knowing Ally Sentnor and Utah Royals FC outplayed them last Saturday night.
Portland recorded just two goals in June, both of which were scored by Sophia Smith.
As far as this matchup's history goes, not much has separated the two sides. Portland has a slight advantage with four wins, two draws, and three defeats. If you're just talking about the regular season, San Diego has yet to lose to the Thorns, overcoming the three-time NWSL champions in the most recent encounter last September thanks to two first-half goals. Those three points solidified the Wave's place in the 2023 NWSL postseason.
Predicted starting XIs for Thorns vs. Wave
Portland Thorns (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Shelby Hogan
Defenders: Nicole Payne, Marie Müller, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly
Midfielders: Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming, Hina Sugita
Forwards: Janine Beckie, Sophia Smith, Christine Sinclair
San Diego Wave (4-2-3-1)
Goalkeeper: Kailen Sheridan
Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Naomi Girma, Hanna Lundkvist, Kristen McNabb
Midfielders: Savannah McCaskill, Emily van Egmond; Mya Jones, Maria Sanchez, Jaedyn Shaw
Forwards: Kyra Carusa
How to watch Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave in the NWSL regular season
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)
- TV info/Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Prediction: Portland Thorns 1-1 San Diego Wave