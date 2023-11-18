Potential Jordan Love replacement suddenly has glaring red flags
If the Green Bay Packers move on from Jordan Love, J.J. McCarthy could be within striking distance. However, the Michigan QB has plenty left to prove.
By Mark Powell
The Green Bay Packers are not sold on Jordan Love through 10 weeks of the 2023 NFL season, and it's tough to blame them. Love has 14 touchdowns to 10 interceptions so far, so he hasn't necessarily been bad. However, Love's development and progression through his throws hasn't met Green Bay's standards so far this season.
Some of that isn't on Love -- his wide receivers won't blow the cover off any secondary, and the Packers are used to watching Aaron Rodgers on a weekly basis. Some patience with Love would be encouraged. Still, this is a fanbase that is used to contending for Super Bowls, rather than third place in the NFC North.
If the Packers were to look for competition for Love in the 2024 draft class, it likely wouldn't come in the form of Drake Maye or Caleb Williams. Green Bay will not be selecting that high, and a trade up into the top-10 would prove costly. However, J.J. McCarthy is a decent bet if available. FanSided's Chris Kline suggested the Michigan QB as a potential Love replacement should the Packers be so inclined:
"PFF expert Trevor Sikkema described McCarthy as a QB who "can hit the 'Sunday throw' with both distance and velocity" with improving touch. McCarthy ranks at the No. 35 prospect on the PFF big board, which suggests that he could be available either midway through the first round or early in the second round," Kline wrote. "A proven college star from a top-five program, with multiple high-profile wins under his belt, is always a strong bet."
J.J. McCarthy has struggled for Michigan without Jim Harbaugh. Should that deter Packers?
Jim Harbaugh's suspension for the final three games of the regular season has been well documented. I don't really need to get into all that. However, McCarthy's performance without his head coach -- a former NFL QB in his own right -- deserves some recognition.
McCarthy is 2-0 against lesser competition without Harbaugh, but the passing offense hasn't looked the same. With one game left on Harbaugh's suspension -- against Ohio State, nonetheless -- McCarthy can make a major statement next Saturday.
Should McCarthy play well, you can throw any concerns out the window and chalk this up as a cold streak. If Ohio State makes McCarthy look remarkably human -- as has been the case the last few weeks -- then NFL Draft experts have to ask the hard questions moving forward.